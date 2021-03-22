Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMRE was $13.46, representing a -9.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.84 and a 63.35% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

GMRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). GMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.77%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.