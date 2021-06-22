Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.26, the dividend yield is 5.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMRE was $15.26, representing a -4.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.98 and a 52.45% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

GMRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.83%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

