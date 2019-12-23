Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that GMRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.19, the dividend yield is 6.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMRE was $13.19, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.26 and a 57.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.35.

GMRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports GMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.85%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMRE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GMRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GMRE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWAS with an increase of 4.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GMRE at 1.74%.

