Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GMRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.16, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMRE was $17.16, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.40 and a 38.39% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

GMRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports GMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.27%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gmre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

