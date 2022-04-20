Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (Symbol: GMRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.02, changing hands as high as $16.08 per share. Global Medical REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.38 per share, with $18.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.05.

