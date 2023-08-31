Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Price Target Increased by 5.76% to 11.37

The average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) has been revised to 11.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.76% from the prior estimate of 10.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from the latest reported closing price of 9.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 40,652K shares. The put/call ratio of GMRE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,740K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 9.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,861K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 6.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,574K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,406K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,156K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 776.40% over the last quarter.

Global Medical REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

