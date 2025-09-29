Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 45.74

The average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) has been revised to $45.74 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of $9.15 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.88 to a high of $61.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.11% from the latest reported closing price of $32.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE is 0.09%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 53,316K shares. The put/call ratio of GMRE is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential Financial holds 3,152K shares representing 23.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 72.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,357K shares representing 17.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 15.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,005K shares representing 14.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 29.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,749K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 61.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,578K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 21.57% over the last quarter.

