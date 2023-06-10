Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Global Medical REIT said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.07%, the lowest has been 4.58%, and the highest has been 11.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE is 0.12%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 41,797K shares. The put/call ratio of GMRE is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT is 10.67. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of 9.24.

The projected annual revenue for Global Medical REIT is 147MM, an increase of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,772K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 10.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,840K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,365K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 9.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,335K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,199K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 57.42% over the last quarter.

Global Medical REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

