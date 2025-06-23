Global Medical REIT Appoints Mark Decker As CEO

(RTTNews) - Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) said on Monday that it has appointed Mark Decker, Jr., as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect to succeed Jeffrey Busch, who will continue to serve on the Board as non-executive Chairman.

Decker joins the company from Proterra Investment Partners, where he founded and co-led their net lease real estate investment strategy.

Prior to Proterra, Decker had served as President, CEO, Trustee, and Chief Investment Officer at Centerspace for almost seven years.

