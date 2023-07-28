GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rise, U.S. yields weakens after inflation data, BOJ rate tweak

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - World shares rose while U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as markets digested the Bank of Japan's decision to tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy as well as data showing a continuing moderation in annual U.S. inflation.

The Bank of Japan on Friday adjusted its yield curve control scheme, offering to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds beyond the previous 0.5% target rate while keeping unchanged its benchmark short-term rate at -0.1% and long-term bond yields at zero.

The move brings the BOJ more into line with other major central banks, which have been aggressively hiking rates to reduce inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank had announced interest rates hikes this week, with markets expecting them to be nearing the end of a rate-raising cycle.

U.S. inflation slowed considerably in the 12 months to June, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rising by 3%, the smallest annual gain since March 2021, data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, rose 0.61% to 704.34 points. The index has gained nearly 17% year-to-date.

U.S. Treasury yields weakened after hitting two-week highs for most maturities the previous session, with yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR down at 3.979% while two-year US2YT=RR yields fell to 4.9077%.

"I think the BOJ move turned out to be a whole lot less than what was feared. It's basically a minor tweak and the market is coming around to the fact that it is not really meaningful in terms of tightening," said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers in Boston.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were trading higher led by technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.37% to 35,413.02, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.75% to 4,571.5, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.64% to 14,280.32.

European stocks .STOXX fell 0.2% after hitting a 17-month high on Thursday when the ECB raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades and left open the possibility of a pause at its next meeting.

Overnight in Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.42% higher, with Japan's Nikkei .N225 dropping 0.40%.

"Right now, the market fully realizes that it's all about how the data unfolds. We're really in the midst of a material slow down in inflation trends and at the same time growth is holding up well, which is what you'd expect for the soft landing," Melson added.

The yen whipsawed in its most volatile trading session in months following the BOJ's move while the dollar fell against a basket of its major peers. The Japanese yen JPY= weakened 1.03% versus the greenback at 140.88 per dollar. The dollar index =USD fell 0.059%, with the euro EUR= up 0.41% to $1.1018.

Oil prices edged lower but were still on track for a fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant. Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 0.21% to $84.06 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 dipped 0.35% to $79.81 a barrel.

Gold prices rose after a sharp fall in the previous session, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar. Spot gold XAU= added 0.8% to $1,959.85 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.75% to $1,960.30 an ounce.

Yen vs US-Japan yields https://tmsnrt.rs/47bTEUY

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.