GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields fall as markets await Fed minutes

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors awaited release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for clues on U.S. interest rates and as China's COVID restrictions weighed on sentiment.

The Fed will release minutes of its November policy meeting on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of how officials view economic conditions.

In China, authorities in Beijing shut parks and museums. In Shanghai rules were tightened for people entering the city as the country grapples with a spike in COVID cases, sparking worries about its impact on the economy.

"People are going to be poring over word-for-word those minutes to see if it will tilt towards the Fed's official statement versus what Powell's press conference implied, which was that they are not going to be looking at cumulative effect in considering when to stop this tightening," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin.

The MSCI All-World index of shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.72%, while European shares .STOXX gained 0.80%.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were down to 3.7839% while the yield on the two-year note US2YT=RR was up slightly at 4.533%.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were trading higher led by gains in consumer discretionary, technology, financials, healthcare, and energy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.82% to 33,975.84, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.75% to 3,979.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.52% to 11,081.99.

"We're seeing technology, consumer discretionary and energy leading downside momentum while consumer staples stocks leading the upside, these are signs of investors positioning for a downturn," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital in Los Angeles, California.

The U.S. dollar retreated across the board, ceding some of the ground gained in the previous session, as investors looked past worries about China's COVID flare-ups, boosting demand for more risky currencies. The dollar index =USD fell 0.325%, with the euro EUR= up 0.31% to $1.0273.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country World Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong, additional reportng by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.