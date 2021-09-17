GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares fall on fears over China, U.S. taxes, central bank policy

By Carolyn Cohn

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - World shares fell on Friday, pressured by concerns over China's markets, the potential for a U.S. corporate tax hike and an update on the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering strategy next week.

The U.S. 10-year treasury note yield rose to touch a two-month high in early U.S. trade, and the dollar touched a three-week high.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.58%, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.82%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.13% higher.

Shares in embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK, which has two trillion yuan ($310 billion) in liabilities and faces an $80 million bond coupon payment next week, dropped 30% this week.

The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times warned Evergrande that it should not bet on a government bailout on the assumption it is "too big to fail".

"The underlying risk for markets is if Evergrande is not bailed out by the Chinese government," said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM, though he added: "I don't think Evergrande is a Lehman scenario - it's not going to be a massive systemic risk."

In the U.S., concerns grew that a potential hike in corporate taxes could eat into earnings as leading Democrats and President Joe Biden sought to raise the top tax rate on corporations to 26.5% from the current 21%.

The Federal Reserve, facing a labor market that may be stalling or on the cusp of a surge, is expected next week to open the door to reducing its monthly bond purchases while tying any actual change to U.S. job growth in September and beyond.

"Historically, the Fed waits for data to take a course of action," Wade Guenther, partner at Wilshire Phoenix said. "We have seen quite a few months of high inflation data, (and now) we’re waiting for a response."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 181 points, or 0.52%, to 34,570.32, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 33.95 points, or 0.76%, to 4,439.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 153.32 points, or 1.01%, to 15,028.61.

Stock market prices were expected to be erratic on Friday due to "quadruple witching" day, when four different futures and options contracts expire.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was 1.3753%.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was at -0.280% after rising as much as 3.5 basis points to a two-month high of -0.277%, after a Financial Times report suggested the European Central Bank expects to hit its 2% inflation target by 2025. GVD/EUR

Stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data on Thursday boosted the dollar, which held steady near the previous day's three-week high against an index of currencies =USD.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose to 93.094 =USD, its highest since late August. It was last up 0.29%.

The euro EUR= fell 0.26% to $1.1733.

Gold XAU= was trading at $1,753 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.12% to $1,752.50 an ounce.GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1 recently fell 1.32% to $71.65 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $74.89, down 1.03% on the day. O/R

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

German Bund yields hit 2 month high on Lane reporthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zp3BMY

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.