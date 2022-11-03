GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise after hawkish Fed

Wall Street stocks trade down

Benchmark 10-year yields jump

Dollar index gains

European stocks edge lower after Bank of England rate hike

Oil prices fall

Safe-haven gold slid

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Global equities fell while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the prospects of further interest rate hikes targeted at reining in inflation.

Market sentiment has been bearish after the Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 75 basis points and Powell said during a press conference that the "ultimate level" of interest rates is likely higher than previously estimated, and the central bank still has "some ways to go."

Traders, who were expecting the Fed to strike a more dovish stance after delivering its fourth consecutive rate hike, were rattled.

"We've done 400 basis points in eight months - one of the steepest ascents in tightening in history - and to not sit back and see for a few months how the data comes in is just reckless," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 2%. European stocks .STOXX dropped nearly 1% after the Bank of England delivered its biggest rate rise since 1989.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower in early afternoon trading, led by a selloff in technology, communication services, financials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.19% to 32,087.77, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.61% to 3,736.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.04% to 10,415.13.

"I think the kind of double talk that we saw yesterday is really beginning to massively erode the credibility of anything they say. What's going to happen is that at some point, they're going to talk hawkish and the market is going to rally," Hayes added.

Treasury yields were higher, with the two-year note climbing toward 5%, following comments by the Fed chair and the interest rate hikes by the U.S. and British central banks. Both notes have pared back some gains from the previous day's session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR rose to 4.1616%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up at 4.7097%.

The U.S. dollar strengthened after the Fed's hawkish comments, while the euro and the pound slid after the BoE's statement. The dollar index .DXY rose 1.49%, with the euro EUR= down 0.66% to $0.9752.

Oil prices fell as an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.

Brent LCOc1 futures fell 0.86% to $95.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 1.29% to $88.84.

Gold prices fell to a more than one-month low after the dollar gained following the Fed's stiff interest rate stance. Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.6% to $1,625.91 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 1.77% to $1,616.50 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by William Maclean and Chizu Nomiyama)

