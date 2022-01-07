GLOBAL MARKETS-Whiplashed Wall Street negative again on mixed payrolls data

By Lawrence Delevingne

BOSTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped and Treasury yields advanced -- again -- on Friday as investors digested mixed-message payroll data and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy in the final session of a roller-coaster first trading week of the year.

U.S. employment rose by a less-than-expected 199,000 jobs last month as the impact of a resurgent pandemic bites, well below the 400,000 forecast by economists, but data for November was revised higher. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, underscoring tightening labor market conditions.

"Today’s report should be eye-opening for the Fed as tight labor conditions are only going to exacerbate the building inflation problem," Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis, said in an email. "It would be surprising if the Fed is not contemplating a faster removal of policy accommodation at the January meeting."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.64 points, or 0.26%, to 36,141.83; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 30.4 points, or 0.65%, to 4,665.65; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 183.79 points, or 1.22%, to 14,897.07.

It has already been a confusing week for stocks. After a start to 2022 marked by new highs, the mood changed on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting signaled the central bank may have to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Wall Street steadied by Thursday evening, though analysts at ING bank said the minutes were still reverberating across markets, driving bond yields higher, hitting growth stocks and supporting the dollar.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was down about 0.3% at 741.95 points, and down around 2% from a record high on Tuesday. In Europe, the STOXX .STOXX index was off 0.3% at 486.4 points, also off about 2% from a record high on Tuesday.

Treasury yields mostly rose anew on Friday in choppy trading after the mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls. Analysts said the report was solid enough to keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates at its March meeting.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last at 1.772%, up from 1.7461% before the payrolls data release.

Euro zone inflation rose unexpectedly last month to 5% from 4.9% in November, a record high for the currency bloc, though unlike the Fed, the European Central Bank says prices will ease enough this year to avoid the need for rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.41% to 95.863, erasing its past gains in the week.

Oil prices dipped, but supply concerns lingered on news that Russian paratroopers had arrived to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, though production in the OPEC+ producer country remains largely unaffected so far.

Slightly reversing large gains to start 2022, U.S. crude CLc1 fell 0.7% to $78.90 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $81.72, down 0.33% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= stood at $1,791 an ounce, slightly firmer on the day after touching a two-week low of $1,788.25 on Thursday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields hurt demand for the non-interest bearing metal.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP slumped as much as 5% on Friday to its lowest since late September, amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies driven by concerns about tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Bitcoin was last down more than 4% at $41,218 after touching $40,938, its lowest since Sept. 29, as the mixed bag of U.S. payrolls data fueled some bargain buying.

