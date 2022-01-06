GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain

By Lawrence Delevingne

BOSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as some stocks sold off again and government bond yields kept marching higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 124.12 points, or 0.34%, to 36,282.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.5 points, or 0.07%, to 4,704.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 4.13 points, or 0.03%, to 15,104.30.

Stocks fell sharply in Asia and Europe too after Wall Street's technology-heavy Nasdaq index plunged more than 3% on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.7530%, the highest since March 2021, and were last up slightly on the day to 1.7281%. U.S. 2-year yields US2YT=RR, which track near-term rate expectations, rose to the highest since early March 2020, the start of the global spread of COVID-19, at 0.8796%.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting had shown that a tight jobs market and unrelenting inflation could require the U.S. central bank to raise rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings.

Adding to the worries on Thursday was data from the U.S. Labor Department showing an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, and the Institute for Supply Management noting that non-manufacturing activity fell in December.

Investors will now look ahead to a key U.S. jobs report on Friday, which will follow new euro zone inflation data that the European Central Bank will watch closely.

Global money markets are now pricing in three full Fed interest rate hikes in 2022, with the first expected as early as March. /FRX

Treasury yields rose along the curve on Thursday, as traders narrowed the odds on an early hike and prepared for the possibility of the Fed cutting its bond holdings.

The dollar took a breather in its climb towards a 14-month high, after riding the tailwind of the Fed minutes. The dollar index =USD last gained 0.074%, with the euro EUR= down 0.19% at $1.1292.

Cryptocurrencies were among the hardest hit in the overnight market selloff, with bitcoin BTC=BTSP falling more than 5%. It last traded at around $43,291, down 0.33% on the day.

Gold prices slid to a one-week low as the Fed minutes boosted alternative safe havens such as the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.1% to $1,788.86 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 1.87% to $1,790.40 an ounce.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose sharply, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 1.72% to $79.19 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $81.77, up 1.2% on the day.

GRAPHIC-Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

GRAPHIC-U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set for biggest weekly jump since June 2020https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjobrbqvr/themejan7.png

Hawkish Fed signals it may have to raise rates sooner to fight inflation

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase moderately despite soaring COVID-19 cases

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by John Stonestreet and Lisa Shumaker)

((lawrence.delevingne@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.