GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street turns red, dollar dips as Powell speaks, debt ceiling talks stall

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned lower and the Treasury yield curve steepened in volatile trading on Friday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation remains well above the Fed's target, and as reports emerged that U.S. debt ceiling talks have stalled.

All three major U.S. stock indexes turned red as Powell said the central bank has not made any decisions about whether rates are "sufficiently restrictive" to tame inflation.

Adding to market volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs that more mergers may be necessary to stanche the banking liquidity crisis, according to CNN.

Multiple reports that talks between the White House and House Republican lawmakers to raise the debt limit were put on pause, reviving fears over a possible U.S. default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 90.74 points, or 0.27%, to 33,445.17, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.4 points, or 0.10%, to 4,193.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.92 points, or 0.17%, to 12,666.92.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 5/32 in price to yield 3.6669%, from 3.648% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 16/32 in price to yield 3.9299%, from 3.901% late on Thursday.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.48%, with the euro EUR= up 0.43% to $1.0815.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.76% versus the greenback at 137.69 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2462, up 0.44% on the day.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.36% to $71.60 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $75.40, down 0.61% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.8% to $1,974.59 an ounce.

