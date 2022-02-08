GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street turns higher after groggy open, euro stalled by Lagarde

By Chris Prentice and Marc Jones

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes were higher on Tuesday in choppy dealings as Europe slipped despite bumper BP BP.L profits, while the euro was pegged back as the European Central Bank tried to cool interest rate hike expectations.

Wall Street shares were higher after a groggy open on disappointing Pfizer PFE.N earnings, another slump in Facebook owner Meta's FB.O shares and the collapse of Nvidia's mega deal to buy the firm that designs chips for the likes of Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 137.74 points, or 0.39%, to 35,228.87, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.37 points, or 0.14%, to 4,490.24 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 34.63 points, or 0.25%, to 14,050.30 by 10:50 a.m. EST (1550 GMT).

European stocks were down, though mining shares .SXPP clung to gains.

FTSE-listed BP reported a whopping $12.8 billion annual profit thanks to soaring gas and oil prices. .EU

It helped traders brush off U.S. warnings on another 33 Chinese firms and the sight of the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield - the most influential driver of global borrowing costs - hitting its highest in over 2 years. .SS

"Earnings season has been top of mind for market participants for the past few weeks. Results have been, on balance, better than estimates," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said in a note.

"As we wrap up the earnings season this week, investors focus will likely shift from the micro corporate earnings to the macro like the Federal Reserve, particularly pertaining to the pace of interest-rate rises and how to manage the balance sheet," Hogan added, pointing to expectations for as many as five Fed rate hikes.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.69 points or 0.1 percent.

LAGARDE COMMENTS

Comments from ECB President Lagarde on Monday that there was currently no need for major monetary policy tightening weakened the euro for a second consecutive day.

The euro EUR= was last down 0.24 percent, at $1.1415. Bund futures FGBLc1 were down 0.3 percent, at 165.11 euros.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.255 points or 0.27 percent, to 95.654.

The yen JPY= was last up 0.40 percent, at $115.5800.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 on Tuesday, as yields continue to rise before a key inflation reading this week and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy.

Currency and bond market traders are laser-focused on which central banks will hike their interest rates the fastest and furthest this year following the rapid rise in global inflation.

"Central banks globally have all engaged in a hawkish pivot," said BlueBay Asset Management's David Riley. "As their tolerance for higher inflation persistently is less than previously signalled we are shifting to a regime where there will be more macro volatility."

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 4.5 bps hitting its highest since January 2019 at 0.274%.

Italian government bond prices continued to underperform their peers, with the 10-year yield rising 7 bps to 1.880%.GVD/EUR

Facebook owner Meta FB.O extended losses after billionaire investor Peter Thiel decided to step down from the company's board.

Pfizer PFE.N fell over 3% as the drugmaker's forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of Wall Street estimates, while Coty COTY.N jumped 3% after raising its forecasts.

CHOPPY CHINA

Asia's session had been volatile overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS ended flat overall but blue chip Chinese stocks .CSI300 dropped to a 19-month low after big tech firms' heavy losses and U.S. export warnings on 33 new Chinese firms. .SS.HK

Back in the currency market Russia's rouble hit a four-week high after marathon talks between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have kept up hopes that war in Ukraine will be avoided.

It helped oil come off Monday's seven-year high of $94 on Monday.

It was trading lower at $92 also ahead of the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna later between the United States and Iran, which may revive a nuclear agreement that could eventually allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

Brent crude LCOc1 was last down $2.31, or down 2.49 percent, at $90.38 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 was last down $2.42, or down 2.65 percent, at $88.9 per barrel.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $4.9 or 0.27 percent, to $1,825.21 an ounce.

