GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.

All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in a broad-based rally on the penultimate trading day of the year, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq out front. European shares also advanced, but gains were held in check by worries over spiking COVID cases in China, the world's second largest economy.

The S&P 500, up 1.7% and the Nasdaq, up 2.6%, notched their biggest one-day percentage gains in a month, boosted as rising U.S. jobless claims suggested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have been having their intended effect.

"It's nice to see green on the screen," said Terry Sandven, Chief Equity Strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Stocks are trending higher as investors look to put a wrap on 2022, while approaching 2023 with a renewed sense of optimism."

Spiking cases of COVID-19 in China, in the wake of Beijing easing its pandemic-curbing restrictions, curbed risk appetite elsewhere, pressuring the dollar and weighing on crude prices.

With central banks hiking interest rates to fight inflation and the war in Ukraine roiling global markets, worries about global recession preoccupied investors this year. Wall Street's three major stock indexes notching their steepest annual percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of the global financial crisis.

A sharp decline in euro zone business lending offered further evidence that rate hikes by the Fed and the European Central Bank are succeeding in curtailing demand to cool inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.8, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 66.06 points, or 1.75%, to 3,849.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 264.80 points, or 2.59%, to 10,478.09.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.68% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.26%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.28%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.52% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.94%.

U.S. jobless claims data boosted prices in the bond market, and benchmark Treasury yields softened after three days of gains. Ten-year notes US10YT=RR rose 15/32 in price to yield 3.8296%, from 3.886% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR rose 36/32 in price to yield 3.9142%, from 3.977% late on Wednesday.

The dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies after jobless claims data suggested some easing in the tight labor market, even as optimism over Beijing's relaxed COVID restrictions reopening was dampened by a wave of new COVID cases there.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.54%, with the euro EUR= up 0.53% to $1.0664.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.12% versus the U.S. currency at 133.00 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2065, up 0.43% on the day.

Crude oil prices slid due to uncertainties surrounding the wave of COVID infections in China, but its losses were held in check by strong U.S. demand.

U.S. crude CLcv1 shed 0.7% to settle at $78.40 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $82.26 per barrel, down 1.2% on the day.

Gold advanced, bolstered by the dollar's weakness.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.6% to $1,814.94 an ounce.

