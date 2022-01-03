GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year

By Lawrence Delevingne and Marc Jones

BOSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - World markets got 2022 off to an optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 60.52 points, or 0.17%, to 36,398.82, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.76 points, or 0.20%, to 4,775.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 73.86 points, or 0.47%, to 15,718.83.

Leading the way was Tesla Inc TSLA.O, whose shares were up nearly 10% in early trading Monday after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries of its electric cars.

The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year driving MSCI's 50-country index of world stocks .MIWD00000PUS to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

London's traders were enjoying their final day off, but mainland Europe made a lively start, notching an all-time peak for the STOXX 600 index .STOXX after an encouraging flurry of euro zone and eastern European data.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR touched a near six-week high to yield 1.6053%, with investors expecting a series of interest rate rises this year. /FRX

The commodity markets were also quickly back in the swing of things after their stellar last 18-20 months.

Oil LCOc1rose above $78 a barrel on Monday, supported by tight supply and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to a further output increase and concern persisting about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases.

"Infection rates are on the rise globally, restrictions are being introduced in several countries, the air travel sector, amongst others, is suffering, yet investors' optimism is tangible," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The dollar =USDalso ticked up against its major rivals as an upbeat market mood.

Gold prices slipped as higher bond yields and rallying equities weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal as the new year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit earlier in the session.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.4% to $1,802.12 an ounce, having touched its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.62. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 1.07% to $1,807.90 an ounce.

Global FX performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

World stocks have seen $10 trillion surge in value in 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/3H1vSx1

(Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((lawrence.delevingne@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.