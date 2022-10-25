GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to open lower ahead of earnings

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday and U.S. futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street, as investor hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases gave way to a more cautious tone ahead of U.S. company earnings.

Asian equities struggled to make gains due to uncertainty over whether President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritise economic growth in China, where the onshore yuan finished the domestic session with its weakest close since late 2007 CNY=CFXS.

European stock indexes opened higher but struggled to hold onto gains, with the STOXX 600 up 0.1% at 1100 GMT .STOXX.

Some better-than-expected earnings results also supported European stock market sentiment, with Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S among those beating market expectations.

But Europe's largest bank, HSBC, reported a 42% slump in third quarter profit, prompting a 7% fall in its shares .HSBA.Land dragging the FTSE 100 as a whole down to -0.8% on the day .FTSE.

Tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings later in the session.

After a two-day bounce on Wall Street, U.S. stock futures were in the red, with Nasdaq e-minis down 0.1% NQcv1 and S&P 500 e-minis down 0.3% EScv1.

The euro slipped 0.2% at $0.98575 EUR=EBS. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is set to raise rates by 75 basis points.

The British pound was up 0.4% at $1.133 GBP=D3. On Mondaythe British currency recovered from session lows and gilt yields fell sharply in a sign of investor relief when former finance minister Rishi Sunak was named as the next prime minister. But analysts said that investors' confidence in the ruling Conservative Party's ability to manage the economy was still shaken.

Euro zone government bond yields fell, with the benchmark German 10-year yield down 10 bps at 2.248% DE10YT=RR.

German business morale fell slightly in October, but the data still beat analyst estimates.

The data "suggests that at least business sentiment is forming a trough," said ING global head of macro Carsten Brzeski in a client note. "This, however, does not mean that any improvement in the economy is near."

Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments, said that some investors were relieved by "some hope that the pace of central bank tightening may start to slow later this year."

Economists polled by Reuters said that the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level.

Pinebridge's Redha said that earnings estimates have been edging lower in recent months but that the pace of this has been "fairly modest".

"The potential relief that investors feel in terms of coming towards the end of the hiking cycle, that seems to dominate over the grinding lower of earnings estimates."

Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel, over fears of an economic slowdown weakening demand from the United States and China.

Global FX performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.