GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street opens mixed as Omicron fears linger; "Santa Claus rally" may be muted

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mostly flat at the market open as concern about the Omicron COVID-19 variant upending the economic recovery lingered, while investors took a risk-on approach with U.S. Treasuries and the greenback.

Stocks and oil on Tuesday made up losses that stemmed from COVID-19 jitters in the previous session, despite cases of coronavirus exploding across the globe. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make 500 million at-home testing kits available, and other countries are imposing restrictions and giving out additional vaccinations to try to curb the spread.

“So far the market open has been uneventful, it’s pretty much taking a breather,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network. “Overall the volatility for December has been much higher than usually seen. My conviction is that the Santa Claus rally is slightly lower this year.”

Gaggar pointed to COVID-19 fears, the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to curb pandemic support and "stretched" company valuations as reasons for a subdued so-called "Santa Claus rally" at year end.

Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar recovered against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury traders discounted the threat of long-term inflation as the yield curve flattened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI inched up 0.38% to 35,627.38, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.49% to 4,672.06. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.46% to 15,411.69.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.53%.

Oil prices were steady as fears of tight supply were offset by COVID-19 concerns. U.S. crude CLc1 recently rose 1.08% to $71.89 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $74.59, up 0.82% on the day.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea are among the countries to have reimposed lockdowns or other restrictions on activity in recent days.

Little is known about the severity or transmissibility of the Omicron variant. The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Monday that it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron is a milder variant than previous ones. The WHO also said it was still too soon to say if Omicron is more transmissible than Delta.

An Imperial College London study found that the Omicron variant has shown no sign of being milder than the Delta variant.

A South African study suggested reduced risks of hospitalization and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, although the authors said some of that is likely due to high population immunity.

Meanwhile, Biden warned Americans about the fatal risk of being unvaccinated and brought military personnel to support overwhelmed hospitals.

Currency market moves were generally muted as trading slowed before the Christmas holidays. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.272%.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies slipped slightly, with bitcoin down 0.04% to $48,910.51, still well below the all-time high of $69,000 hit in November BTC=BTSP.

