GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street turned higher and the dollar reached a seven-week peak on Thursday as discount retail giant Walmart Inc WMT.Nraised its sales outlook and strong economic data calmed recession fears.

Investors also appeared to take heart from signs that partisan negotiators in Washington seem to be inching closer to a debt ceiling deal.

The three major U.S. stock indexes initially wavered but soon gathered strength, with tech shares .SPLRCT putting the Nasdaq out front.

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly results and hiked its full-year sales forecasts, citing resilient consumer spending and countering this week's downbeat forecasts from Home Depot Inc HD.N and Target Corp TGT.N.

Optimism about debt ceiling talks grew, with hopes for a deal that avoids a catastrophic default.

The borrowing limit debate is "Kabuki theater - we've seen this story before many times," said Charles Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"Something will get resolved and that may involve kicking the can down the road. It might have a short-term impact on the markets but if you're a long-term investor it doesn't make any sense to base decisions on debt ceiling negotiations."

Data showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, supporting the likelihood of a "soft landing" but also lowering odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before year-end.

"Walmart numbers were good, and unemployment claims are indicating that the economy is a bit stronger, and the narrative that the Fed is going to be cutting rates by the end of the year, for today, doesn't seem as likely," Carlson added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.24 points, or 0.08%, to 33,446.01; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.83 points, or 0.43%, at 4,176.6; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 101.48 points, or 0.81%, at 12,602.04.

European stocks rebounded and the German DAX rose to its highest level since January 2022 on optimism about U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.36% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.29%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.14%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.60%.

The greenback extended its ascent against a basket of world currencies, reaching a seven-week high, powered by solid economic data and debt ceiling hopes.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.62%, with the euro EUR= down 0.68% at $1.0765.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.65% versus the greenback to 138.60 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2407, down 0.63% on the day.

The 10-year Treasuryyield continued its ascent, to the highest level since March, following solid economic data and hopes for a debt limit resolution.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.6343%, versus 3.581% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 15/32 in price to yield 3.9059%, versus 3.878% late on Wednesday.

Crude prices pulled back from Wednesday's surge.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.77% to $72.27 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $76.25, down 0.92% on the day.

Gold moved in opposition to the dollar, the precious metal losing some luster as debt ceiling talks wore on and hopes faded for a Fed rate cut before year-end.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.3% to $1,955.09 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Kevin Buckland in London; Editing by Richard Chang)

