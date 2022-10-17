GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends sharply higher, dollar dips on UK U-turn, strong earnings

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped to robust gains on Monday as solid earnings and a financial policy reversal in Britain fueled risk appetite and boosted the sterling and euro against the greenback.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to end the session 1.9% to 3.4% higher while and the dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies.

"The catalysts that have triggered in the markets year-to-date are well-known," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Now, investors are looking for green shoots of catalysts that can start to provide some improvement."

Stocks were primed for a strong open after Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposed tax cuts and reined in her energy subsidies, while Bank of America Corp BAC.N posted consensus-beating third quarter results, having benefited from a spate of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to 30,185.82, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 94.88 points, or 2.65%, to 3,677.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 354.41 points, or 3.43%, to 10,675.80. .N

European stocks closed sharply higher on the UK's financial policy reversal. .EU

That reversal has "lifted some clouds, but it doesn't lift the political risk," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York, who added that the new government formed by British Prime Minister Liz Truss "has caused a lot of uncertainties."

Meanwhile, the easing yuan weighed on Asian markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.83% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 2.09%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.32%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.19% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 1.16%.

Long-dated Treasury yields turned higher late in a choppy session for the bond market, even as investor sentiment eased in the wake of the British policy about-face.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 3/32 in price to yield 4.0166%, from 4.006% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 23/32 in price to yield 4.0214%, from 3.975% late on Friday.

The euro and sterling gained strength following Hunt's announced policy announcement, causing the greenback to lose ground against a basket of major world currencies. USD=FRX/

The dollar index .DXY fell 1.02%, with the euro EUR= up 1.19% to $0.9835.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.19% versus the greenback at 149.06 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.135, up 1.61% on the day.

Crude prices oscillated as markets juggled signs of looming recession and China's continued loose monetary policy. O/R

U.S. crude CLcv1 settled down 0.18% to close at $85.46 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $91.62 per barrel, essentially flat on the day.

Softness in the greenback gave a lift to gold prices. GOL/

Spot gold XAU= added 0.4% to $1,648.39 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London Editing by Mark Potter, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)

