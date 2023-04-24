GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St wavers, Treasury yields dip ahead of earnings, data

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street was subdued and U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors braced for a week of high-profile quarterly earnings and closely watched economic data.

All three major U.S. stock indexes struggled for direction, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow little unchanged and the tech-laden Nasdaq giving up an early lead to flip into negative territory.

"It’s a quiet opening not a lot of big movers," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"There’s a lot of uncertainty in the market," Ghriskey added. "There are a lot of big earnings this week and it’s keeping a lot of traders on the sidelines waiting to see those results."

Those big earnings include a spate of interest rate- sensitive megacap stocks, with Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O on the docket.

High-profile industrials General Motor Co GM.N, Boeing Co BA.N, Northrop Grumman NOC.N and Caterpillar CAT.N are also on deck.

On the economics front, a spate of housing data, industrial output, the Commerce Department's first stab at first-quarter GDP will be capped on Friday by the closely watched and wide ranging Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, which tracks income, spending and inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 21.78 points, or 0.06%, to 33,830.74, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.87 points, or 0.05%, to 4,131.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.03 points, or 0.38%, to 12,026.42.

European stocks were also treading water ahead of potentially market-moving earnings reports, which include a stream of European banks aside from U.S. megacaps.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.03% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.03%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.39%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.34% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.10%.

U.S. Treasury yields eased on Monday after the National Activity report from the Chicago Fed suggested that inflation and economic activity slowed in March.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 12/32 in price to yield 3.5261%, from 3.572% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 24/32 in price to yield 3.7348%, from 3.778% late on Friday.

The greenback weakened against a basket of world currencies as the euro gained strength and the yen fell ahead of the much anticipated Bank of Japan meeting.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.26%, with the euro EUR= up 0.37% to $1.1028.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.24% versus the greenback at 134.47 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2459, up 0.23% on the day.

Crude prices seesawed as markets weighed concerns over rising interest rates and softening demand with the prospect of tightening supplies.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 1% to $78.65 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $82.24, up 0.96% on the day.

Gold remained range bound ahead of major economic data that would affect the Federal Reserve's decision making at next month's monetary policy meeting.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed, up just 0.01% to $1,983.19 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Bernadette Baum )

