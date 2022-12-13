GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St upbeat as easing inflation lifts hopes of smaller rate hike

By Lawrence Delevingne

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks jumped, Treasury yields fell and the dollar weakened on Tuesday as new U.S. government data showed the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year.

The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%.

The slowdown could give the Federal Reserve cover to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases on Wednesday.

"This month's report provides confirmation of October's step down in inflation pressures and is welcome news for the Fed," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note on Tuesday morning.

"Tomorrow's reduction in the pace of tightening to 50 (basis points) was already telegraphed, and with the downtrend in inflation becoming entrenched, the FOMC can set its sights squarely on the labor market."

Global stocks jumped on the news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose about 1%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 2.4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 2% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.85%.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply on the November inflation data.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 15.4 basis points to 3.458%; 30-year yields US30YT=RR fell 9.2 basis points to 3.481%, and two-year yields US2YT=RR, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, dropped 21.4 basis points to 4.189%.

The dollar also reacted, plummeting against the yen and euro. Against a basket of major currencies =USD, it was down more than 1% on the day. It was already down in the fourth quarter, largely because investors believe U.S. inflation has peaked.

The pound gained against dollar, up about 1% to $1.238, after data showed a rise in UK unemployment and an increase in wage growth that will keep Bank of England (BoE) policymakers on edge when they meet this week.

The Fed, European Central Bank and BOE are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps), rather than the 75 bps hikes they delivered earlier in the year.

"If data such as today’s suggest a real trend that the momentum of inflation is lower, we could then see the Fed pause over the next few months at a still restrictive policy-rate, but not one which would put potentially excessively pressure on the economy," Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, said in a statement.

COMMODITIES UP

Oil rallied for a second day, having jumped 2.5% on Monday, with U.S. crude CLc1 up 1.94% to $74.59 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 at $79.85, up 2.38% on the day.

Gold, which is sensitive to shifts in U.S. inflation, also gained, with spot gold XAU= up 1.8% to $1,812.30 an ounce and U.S. gold futures GCc1 up 2.20% to $1,819.70 an ounce.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= climbed around 3% to $17,734, and crypto-related stocks gained, even as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and charged by U.S. regulators.

