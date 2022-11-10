GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St surges, dollar tumbles as easing inflation fuels Fed abatement hopes

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped on Thursday as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect.

The risk-on fervor also sent the benchmark Treasury yield to its lowest level in five weeks and the safe-haven greenback plunged.

"I'm surprised at the gain relative to the slight drop in inflation," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "There must have been a lot of money sitting on the sidelines."

The consumer price index (CPI) showed the prices paid by urban U.S. consumers for a basket of items cooled down in October, a welcome indication that the buckets of cold water the Federal Reserve has been dumping on the economy with its hawkish monetary policy are reining in decades-high inflation at last.

"It shows you how focused asset owners were on inflation compared to everything else going on in the world," Tuz said. "Investors are getting into risk assets again across the board."

"It's a powerful sign that maybe what the Fed and central banks around the world are doing is going to work."

Following four consecutive 75 basis-point interest rate hikes from the Fed, financial markets have now priced in an 85% likelihood of a smaller, 50 basis-point interest rate hike at the conclusion of next month's FOMC policy meeting, and a 54% chance of an even smaller, 25 basis-point increase at the meeting to follow, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,078.58 points, or 3.32%, to 33,592.52, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 181.11 points, or 4.83%, to 3,929.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 657.34 points, or 6.35%, to 11,010.52.

European shares shot up to their highest close in 11 weeks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 2.75% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 3.97%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.63%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.06% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.98%.

Signs that the decades-high inflation growth is beginning to ebb sent U.S. Treasury yields lower, supporting expectations that the Fed could ease its foot from the rate-hike accelerator.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 80/32 in price to yield 3.8368%, from 4.142% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 107/32 in price to yield 4.0884%, from 4.319% late on Wednesday.

The dollar tumbled against a basket of world currencies as the prospect of post-peak inflation lured investors away from the safety of the greenback.

The dollar index .DXY fell 2.06%, with the euro EUR= up 1.68% to $1.0179.

The dollar's slide corresponded with spikes in the yen and other exchange rates.

The Japanese yen strengthened 3.27% versus the greenback at 141.85 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1692, up 2.96% on the day.

Robust investor risk appetite helped cryptocurrencies stage a partial comeback, with bitcoin BTC=BTSP last up about 10%, reversing its freefall after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

Crude prices bounced back following the CPI surprise, on hopes that sturdy demand will help offset renewed COVID-19 restrictions in China.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 0.75% to settle at $86.47 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $93.67 per barrel, up 1.1% on the day.

Gold prices jumped as the dollar dropped. Spot gold XAU= added 2.8% to $1,754.23 an ounce.

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

Inflationhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3UoWNtL

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Rosalba O'Brien)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.