GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule

By Sinéad Carew and Nell Mackenzie

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after the release of U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers, which was seen as a major step in reopening its borders.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after economic data that showed the advance goods trade deficit for November to $83.35 billion from the prior month's $98.8 billion, while a separate report pointed to continued struggles for the housing market as home prices fell under rising mortgage rates.

Oil pared gains as some U.S. energy facilities shut by winter storms began to restart after the commodity earlier hit a three-week high as China's latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions spurred hopes of a recovery in demand.

On the first day of the holiday-shortened trading week, the rise in U.S. rates put pressure on shares in the heavy-weight rate sensitive technology sector, according to Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

"It's a lack of anybody with the conviction to step in and buy right now," said O'Rourke, who said further pressure came from a sharp decline in shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 113.48 points, or 0.34%, to 33,317.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.67 points, or 0.15%, to 3,839.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 90.23 points, or 0.86%, to 10,407.64.

Markets in some regions including London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Australia remained shut after the Christmas holiday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.19% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.03%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.27%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.53% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.16%.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 7.5 basis points at 3.822%, from 3.747% on Friday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 9 basis points to yield 3.9116%, from 3.822%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was last up 6.4 basis points to yield 4.387%, from 4.323%.

The dollar pared losses on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers, which also boosted risk-related currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The dollar index=USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.01%, with the euro EUR= up 0.14% at $1.065.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.37% versus the greenback at 133.36 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2019, down 0.34% on the day.

Commodity currencies such as the New Zealand and Australian dollars also moved higher.

In energy futures, U.S. crude CLc1 recently rose 0.98% to $80.34 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $84.81, up 1.06% on the day.

Gold prices rose as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance.

Spot gold XAU= added 1.5% to $1,824.29 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 1.09% to $1,815.50 an ounce.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Nell Mackenzie in London Additional reporting by Xie Yu and Ankur Banerjee Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Matthew Lewis)

