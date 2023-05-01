GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St stocks, dollar gain with data; Fed, earnings in the wings

By Sinéad Carew

May 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were up slightly while the Nasdaq fell and the dollar gained as investors waited for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path as well as a raft of economic data and quarterly earnings reports.

Crude oil prices were lower as investors waited anxiously for the Fed's interest rate announcement on Wednesday and commentary on its potential next steps. Also, weaker Chinese manufacturing data was outweighing support from OPEC+ supply cuts slated for this month.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields were higher after falling on Friday with investors eyeing the banking sector and the busy week ahead.

While some overseas markets were closed for the May 1 holiday, U.S. investors were gearing up for earnings reports such as Apple Inc's AAPL.O, due Thursday, and data including April's U.S. non-farm payrolls report due out on Friday.

Offering some support was JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N deal to buy most of the assets of First Republic BankFRC.N after regulators seized the troubled lender, marking the third major U.S. bank failure in two months.

"It clears up the most recent bank uncertainty," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. But Pavlik noted that there's still "good reason to sit back and remain on hold until we get through this week."

"You've a whole stew of data coming out this week. You don't know if the cioppino is going to be hot, mild or somewhere in between, which is why you have the market hanging around this unchanged level," said Pavlik.

Still, Monday's data appeared to give the dollar a boost while the knee-jerk reaction from stocks was less enthusiastic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.23 points, or 0.15%, to 34,149.39, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.19 points, or 0.00%, to 4,169.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.82 points, or 0.29%, to 12,190.76.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.02% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.07%. Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.10%.

Also, U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in March, boosted by investment in non-residential structures, but single-family homebuilding remained depressed.

In currencies, the dollar index =USD rose 0.383%, with the euro EUR= down 0.45% to $1.097. The Japanese yen weakened 0.78% versus the greenback at 137.35 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2498, down 0.59% on the day.

In Treasuries, yields on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 9.7 basis points to 3.549%, from 3.452% late on Friday. The 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR was last up 11.8 basis points at 3.7955%. The yield on the 2-year note US2YT=RR was last was up 7.3 basis points at 4.1366%.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell 2.14% to $75.14 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $78.84, down 1.85% on the day.

Gold gave up all of its gains in volatile trading after the better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.4% to $1,982.50 an ounce while U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.18% to $1,986.60 an ounce.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Christina Fincher)

