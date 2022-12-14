GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St steady ahead of Fed's last rate decision for 2022

By Lawrence Delevingne

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, while government bonds and the dollar were muted, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and central bank decisions in Europe and Britain on Thursday.

Trading was subdued a day after stocks rallied and the U.S. dollar fell sharply, as consumer price data showing a slowdown in inflation lifted hopes that central banks will stop raising interest rates in early 2023.

The U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1% last month, 0.2 percentage point slower than economists expected. In the 12 months through November, headline CPI climbed 7.1% - its slowest pace in about a year. British inflation also moderated more than anticipated in November, data on Wednesday showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.57%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.37% shortly after midday.

The MSCI All World stock index .MIWD00000PUS gained about 0.4%, with European shares slipping but Asian markets rising overnight. It had jumped more than 1% the previous day.

In currency markets, the dollar dipped for the second straight day. It was last down 0.4% against Japan's yen JPY=, while the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.3% against the greenback.

The broader dollar index =USD was about 0.33% lower at $103.73 after hitting a six-month low of 103.57 the previous day.

The dollar, a safe-haven asset boosted by U.S. rate hikes this year, has dropped around 9% from a two-decade high in September on expectations that central banks will soon stop raising rates.

Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said investors were in a "wait-and-see mood" ahead of the Fed rate decision.

"There was that pop we saw in markets, but then there's a realization perhaps dawning that it's not necessarily going to be an easy path ahead," she said of U.S. inflation. "It's a long way down."

European stocks were flat, with the continent-wide Stoxx 600 .STOXX down 0.02% after rising 1.3% in the previous session.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1%, with easing Chinese COVID-19 curbs boosting sentiment.

"It's hard to see where more good news is going to come from on the inflation front," said Jonas Goltermann, senior global markets economist at Capital Economics. "The question for next year is are we going to get all the way back down to 2%."

FED AHEAD

Markets expect the Fed to slow the pace of hikes when it announces its decision at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and raise its funds rate target range by 50 basis points to between 4.25% and 4.5%. FEDWATCH

Much of the focus will be on the "dot plot" chart that will show the projection about future rate movements by committee members and the tone Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes in his news conference.

The median projection in September was for a peak in the Fed funds rate of around 4.6% next year, but some analysts think the Fed could go higher.

"The market wants to know if the Fed will change their stance on the dot plot," said Tareck Horchani, head of dealing, Prime Brokerage, at Maybank Securities in Singapore.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR was little changed at 3.507% after tumbling 11 basis points on Tuesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

COMMODITIES HOLD GAINS

In commodities, oil prices rose again on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency forecast a rebound in demand in the next year and on hopes of a slowdown in U.S. rate hikes alongside inflation.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 2.84% to $77.53 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $82.82, up 2.65% on the day.

Expectations for a less aggressive monetary policy by the Fed also helped gold prices hold above the $1,800 per ounce pivot. U.S. gold futures GCc1 ticked down 0.08% to $1,812.40 an ounce.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose slightly despite the arrest of FTX exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was accused by U.S. prosecutors of fraud. It was last up 1.85% at $18,099.

