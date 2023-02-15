GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St shares dip, dollar Treasury yields rise

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street shares slipped on Wednesday while the dollar was rising along with US Treasury yields after data showed U.S. retail sales in January increased by the most in nearly two years, prompting concerns about Federal Reserve rate hikes.

After two straight monthly declines, the Commerce Department said retail sales surged 3.0% last month, the largest increase since March 2021, after declining by an unrevised 1.1% in December.

After a monthly inflation pick up in January, an increase in consumer spending fueled worries the Fed would continue increasing interest rates for longer to cool the economy.

"Although resilient consumer spending is a positive sign for the health of the economy, renewed demand for supply-constrained categories could add to inflation pressures, potentially eliciting more aggressive action from the Fed," said Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at decision intelligence company Morning Consult.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 169.43 points, or 0.5%, to 33,919.84, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.75 points, or 0.50%, to 4,115.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.01 points, or 0.36%, to 11,917.13.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.35% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.59%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 1.18%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 1.71% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.37%.

The dollar index =USDhit its highest level since Jan. 6 after the hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales data and stubbornly high inflation.

The index, which compares the greenback to a basket of major currencies, rose 0.775%, with the euro EUR= down 0.65% to $1.0665.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.87% versus the greenback at 134.27 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1995, down 1.44% on the day.

In U.S. Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 3.6 basis points to 3.797%, from 3.761% late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 3.6 basis points to yield 3.8374%, from 3.801%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was last was down 0.4 basis points to yield 4.6182%, from 4.622%.

Oil prices dropped for a second day on signs of ample U.S. supplies and expectations of further interest rate hikes, though forecasts of higher 2023 demand growth and a potentially tighter market limited losses.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently fell 1.19% to $78.12 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $84.65, down 1.09% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.2% to $1,832.26 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 1.04% to $1,834.70 an ounce.

