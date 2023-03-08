GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St flutters, Treasury yields ease as Powell resumes testimony

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks wavered and Treasury yields eased as a barrage of robust economic data appeared to support Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reassertion that the central bank will continue to ratchet up policy rates until inflation subsides.

The major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between nominal gains and losses in subdued trading, and the dollar paused its advance the day after a broad sell-off driven by Powell's first day of Congressional testimony on monetary policy.

Powell's firm adherence to the goal of reining in inflation signaled a likelihood that key interest rates will continue to rise, and will stay at restrictive levels through the end of the year.

"(Powell has been) pretty adamant, he dashed hopes that we were near the turning point where the Fed was close to pausing rates," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "‘Higher for longer’ is the mantra that’s going to continue, at least to the end of the week until the (February employment report) data, which could pour gasoline or water on it."

Data released on Wednesday painted a picture of U.S. economic hardiness, and did very little to assuage those fears.

Job openings eased less than expected, private payrolls came in hotter than estimates, and demand for home loans increased, despite the ongoing upward trajectory of mortgage rates.

Robust economic data could embolden the central bank to keep the Fed funds target rate higher for longer.

Financial markets have priced in a 70.5% likelihood of a 50 basis point hike to the key interest rate at the conclusion of the Fed's March meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 97.33 points, or 0.3%, to 32,759.13, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.5 points, or 0.04%, to 3,987.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.26 points, or 0.18%, to 11,550.59.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.06% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.15%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.96%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 1.33% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.48%.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 13/32 in price to yield 3.9246%, from 3.975% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 26/32 in price to yield 3.8412%, from 3.888% late on Tuesday.

The greenback was nominally lower against a basket of world currencies after touching a three-month high in Tuesday's session after investors digested Powell's hawkish testimony.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.04%, with the euro EUR= up 0.03% to $1.055.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.16% versus the greenback at 136.93 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1835, up 0.07% on the day.

Crude prices extended Tuesday's sell-off, which was driven by concerns over higher interest rates.

Gold saw a modest bounce from a near one-week low.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.4% to $1,820.10 an ounce.

