GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends strong quarter with broad rally, dollar dips as inflation cools

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply higher and the dollar softened on Friday as investors closed the books on a solid quarter, with data showing progress in the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation.

"The market continued to climb a wall of worry fueled by optimism surrounding AI, which represents a new growth driver in a premier growth sector," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report from the Commerce Department showed cooler-than-expected inflation in May, while consumer spending abruptly decelerated, providing further evidence that the Fed's barrage of rate hikes are having their desired effect.

Financial markets are pricing in an 84% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will implement another 25 basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of its July policy meeting, CME's FedWatch tool showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 285.18 points, or 0.84%, to 34,407.6; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 53.94 points, or 1.23%, at 4,450.38; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 196.59 points, or 1.45%, at 13,787.92.

European stocks closed higher, notching a 0.9% gain for the quarter as weakening hopes for China's post-COVID recovery and ongoing concerns over restrictive central bank policies held back an equities rally that began earlier in the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.16% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.04%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.31%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.27% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.14%.

The greenback lost ground against a basket of world currencies, snapping two straight days of gains after the strong PCE report stoked optimism that the Fed is approaching the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.42%, with the euro EUR= up 0.41% to $1.0908.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.33% versus the greenback to 144.30 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2699, up 0.69% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields softened on weaker-than-expected consumer spending data.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 9/32 in price to yield 3.821%, from 3.854% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 34/32 in price to yield 3.8505%, from 3.912% late on Thursday.

Crude prices settled higher but posted their fourth consecutive quarterly loss as investors worried about dampening demand.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 1.12% to settle at $70.64 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $74.90 per barrel, up 0.75% on the day.

Gold prices rose in opposition to the softening dollar, logging their first quarterly decline in three.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.6% to $1,918.96 an ounce.

