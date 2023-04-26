GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends mixed, dollar dips as tech surges and recession fears weigh

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wednesday as tech strength boosted the Nasdaq, while weak economic data and ongoing wrangling in Washington over the debt ceiling weighed on cyclicals and the dollar.

Tech shares .SPLRCT jumped 1.7%, which helped the Nasdaq notch a 0.5% gain, the S&P 500 and the Dow were pulled lower by weakness in economically-sensitive sectors such as industrials .SPLRCI and transports .DJT, hinting at mounting recession jitters.

The Dow Transports index, widely viewed as a barometer of economic health, has notched its largest two-day drop in about 11 months.

"Markets are pretty quiet from a news standpoint; the data this morning wasn’t tremendously impactful," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York. "(Recession) is still out there as a pretty significant risk, but handicapping the timing of it is difficult."

Upbeat earnings from Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Boeing Co BA.N took the sting out of some disappointing economic data, which showed weakening corporate expenditures on core capital goods.

"Most companies are beating estimates, but that bar has been set pretty low," Bruno added. "But many (companies) are also talking down forward expectations on the potential of a recession happening in the back half of 2023."

Ongoing congressional wrangling over raising the federal debt ceiling also added to investor anxieties.

"The debt ceiling represents a potential event risk which would be negative for capital markets," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bancorp in Helena, Montana.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 228.96 points, or 0.68%, to 33,301.87, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.64 points, or 0.38%, to 4,055.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 55.19 points, or 0.47% to 11,584.35.

European stocks closed lower, dragged down by healthcare stocks after the European Union published its much anticipated proposed overhauls of EU's pharmaceuticals industry.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.83% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.33%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.19%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.14% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.71%.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose while yields on one-month bills tumbled ahead of a possible vote on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 11/32 in price to yield 3.4391%, from 3.398% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 28/32 in price to yield 3.7013%, from 3.652% late on Tuesday.

The greenback softened against a basket of major world currencies on signs of an economic slowdown following weak economic data, and as debate over raising the debt limit continued in Washington.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.37%, with the euro EUR= up 0.58% to $1.1036.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.08% 133.63 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2462, up 0.44% on the day.

Crude prices extended their losses as fears of an economic downturn outweighed a larger-than-expected drawdown of U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude CLcv1 plunged 3.59% to settle at $74.30 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $77.69 per barrel, down 3.81% on the day.

Gold prices pulled back from the key $2,000 per ounce level amid ongoing turmoil surrounding the U.S. banking sector.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.5% to $1,987.99 an ounce.

