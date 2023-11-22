GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St closes higher, dollar rebounds heading into US holiday

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, led by interest rate-sensitive megacaps, while the dollar bounced back from a 2-1/2-month low as economic data suggested the labor market is not cooling as quickly as markets, or the Federal Reserve, might prefer.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended up ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with tech and tech-adjacent momentum stocks providing much of the lift.

"It's a standard day-before-Thanksgiving rally, with light volume and a moderately upward bias," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "But really, that's kind of a microcosm for this entire year."

After Tuesday's closing bell, chipmaker NvidiaNVDA.O reported revenue well above Wall Street expectations, but its shares shed 2.5% due to the company's downbeat China sales outlook.

A spate of economic data - including jobless claims, durable goods and consumer sentiment - suggested that the economy is softening after about 20 months of policy tightening from the Fed, but remains resilient enough to potentially avoid recession.

Market participants have begun to shift their focus to the timing of the Fed's first rate cut.

"We can argue over when the potential first cut will come, but the bottom line is that the Fed has likely stopped hiking," Detrick added. "So it will no longer be a headwind for equities going into next year."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 184.74 points, or 0.53%, to 35,273.03, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.43 points, or 0.41%, to 4,556.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 65.88 points, or 0.46%, to 14,265.86.

European stocks hit a two-month high, while a gauge of euro zone volatility .V2TX dipped to its lowest level since July.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.30% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.14%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.56%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.46% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.29%.

The greenback rebounded from a 2-1/2 month low after the jobless claims data landed well below consensus.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.31%, with the euro EUR= down 0.2% to $1.0887.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.80% versus the greenback at 149.60 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2492, down 0.36% on the day.

Benchmark Treasury yields wobbled after fairly robust jobless claims data raised the question as to whether a market that expects the Fed to begin cutting interest rates as early as June 2024 is being overly optimistic.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 2/32 in price to yield 4.41%, from 4.418% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 19/32 in price to yield 4.5446%, from 4.58% late on Tuesday.

While Wall Street's rally was modest but broad-based, energy stocks .SPNY were the sole decliner among the S&P 500 11 major sectors, falling in tandem with crude prices CLc1.

Oil tumbled as much as 5% earlier in the session after the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations postponed their scheduled Sunday meeting, raising questions about crude production cuts.

But crude prices settled well above the day's lows.

"Clearly the news from OPEC caused a 'sell first, ask questions later' mentality, but (oil prices) have bounced off the morning lows and cooler heads have prevailed," Detrick said. "The truth is no one knows what OPEC is up to."

U.S. crude CLcv1 dipped 0.86% to settle at $77.10 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $81.96, down 0.59% on the day.

Gold prices dipped below the key $2,000 per ounce level in opposition to the dollar's strength.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.4% to $1,989.79 an ounce.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; editing by Deepa Babington and Will Dunham)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.