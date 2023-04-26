GLOBAL MARKETS-US futures bounce but bank worries boost safer bets

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures bounced as buybacks and earnings beats boosted tech giants in after-hours trade, and helped the mood in Hong Kong on Wednesday, however banking nerves kept bonds well bid and the dollar supported through a cautious Asia session.

Nasdaq futures NQc1 were up 1.3% and S&P 500 futures ESc1 up 0.4% following better-than-expected profits at MicrosoftMSFT.O and a $70 billion stock buyback at Google parent AlphabetGOOGL.O. Both stocks rose after the bell.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms META.O reports later in the day, with U.S. markets on edge over softening U.S. data and fresh regional bank jitters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS touched a one-month low before recovering slightly to trade 0.3% higher in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, First Republic Bank FRC.N shares were sold to a record low after the bank disclosed a $100 billion plunge in deposits.

The Wall Street Journal's "Fed whisperer" Nick Timiraos also wrote an article titled "Why the banking mess isn't over", including comments from former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan saying bank issues have a long way to run.

The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC both fell heavily while bonds rallied sharply and interest rate futures markets priced in a higher chance of Fed cuts later in the year.

The U.S. dollar rose broadly against most majors, save for the safe-haven yen, and in bond and currency markets the moves haves stuck.

"Clearly, the fear factor drove dollar gains," said analysts at Mizuho.

"The fear of contagion and the repeated mantra of isolated incidents has inevitably led to 'shy' and yield seeking deposits seeking to bank with the U.S. Treasury," they said, referring to the broad rally in bonds.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR dropped 18.7 basis points on Tuesday and were steady at 3.9365% in Asia. Ten-year yields US10YT=RR fell nearly 12 bps, their sharpest drop in more than a month. Yields fall when bond prices rise. US/

Elsewhere the mood was jittery. Investors brushed off a record loss at South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix 000660.KS as it forecast improving market conditions. The Hang Seng tech index .HSTECH swung from small losses to a 2% gain. .HK

Australian inflation eased from 33-year highs, nudging the Aussie dollar AUD=D3 to a six-week low at $0.6603 and firming up market wagers that the central bank will keep rates on hold at its meeting next week.

The euro EUR=EBS was last at $1.0987. Gold XAU= was pinned just below $2,000 an ounce.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 hovered at $81.35 a barrel having dropped almost 4% overnight with the risk-averse mood.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.