GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks muted, gold gains as rate hike worries linger, Russia tension simmers

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Monday and gold prices rose on lingering concerns over the rate hike path of the U.S. Federal Reserve as investors largely shrugged off the aborted Russian mutiny over the weekend.

Tech stocks .SPLRCT, particularly chips .SOX, put the Nasdaq out front, with the S&P 500 showing a more modest gain.

But healthcare .SPXHC and financials .SPSY pulled the blue-chip Dow into negative territory.

Market participants expect the central bank to raise the Fed funds target rate by another 25 basis points in July, but the path beyond is less clear and dependent on economic data.

Financial markets are pricing in a 74.4% probability of the July rate hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"Market participants are willing to take the Fed at face value, that rates will be higher for longer," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at CFRA Research, Seattle. "We are seeing some of the data go in the right direction, which means we could anticipate the Fed will be able to avoid another hike."

U.S. data on tap this week includes new orders for durable goods, housing data, the Commerce Department's final take on first-quarter GDP, consumer surveys from The Conference Board and University of Michigan, culminating on Friday with the wide-ranging Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, which covers consumer income/outlays, and crucially, inflation.

Geopolitical turmoil also held risk appetites in check in the wake of an aborted mutiny in Russia, which appeared to reveal cracks in Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 50.94 points, or 0.15%, to 33,676.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.61 points, or 0.06%, to 4,350.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.76 points, or 0.22%, to 13,522.27.

European stocks pared an earlier sell-off after the U.S. opening bell as tensions surrounding Russia and the notion of interest rates staying higher for longer weighed on interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.01% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.09%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.25%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.34% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.25%.

U.S. Treasury yields mostly edged lower as investors grappled the Fed's "higher for longer" message even as the economy begins to slow.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 3/32 in price to yield 3.7289%, from 3.739% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 3/32 in price to yield 3.8151%, from 3.82% late on Friday.

The dollar was slightly lower against a basket of world currencies as the yen and the euro advanced and the sterling held steady.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.1%, with the euro EUR= up 0.2% to $1.0911.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.09% versus the greenback at 143.58 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2714, up 0.02% on the day.

Oil prices were also showing little movement as Russian political instability was viewed by the market as posing minimal threats to supply.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.09% to $69.10 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $74.18, up 0.23% on the day.

Gold inched higher as geopolitical reverberations from the aborted Russian mutiny attracted investors to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,923.69 an ounce.

