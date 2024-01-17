GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dip, Treasury yield gain as solid data dims rate cut hopes

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its sell-off on Tuesday and the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level in more than a month as robust economic data reduced the impetus for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting its policy rate as early as March.

All three major U.S. indexes were lower, with interest rate sensitive momentum stocks weighing heaviest on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

U.S. Treasury yields built on recent gains.

The Commerce Department's December retail sales report USRSL=ECI painted a portrait of a healthy consumer - responsible for about 70% of the U.S. economy - who has been able to weather the dual storms of hot inflation and restrictive monetary policy.

"Today is a continuation of yesterday bond yields have moved higher again and that’s partly due to Fed expectations," said Bill Merz head of Capital Market Research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, MN. "Today we're seeing lower odds of a March rate hike."

Indeed, at last glance, financial markets are pricing in a 55.7% likelihood of the Fed cutting its key policy rate by 25 basis points in March, down from 63.l% on Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.79 points, or 0.07%, to 37,334.33, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 28.28 points, or 0.59%, to 4,737.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 163.08 points, or 1.09%, to 14,781.27.

European shares were sharply lower, extending their previous session's decline as more hawkish commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) officials dampened rate cut hopes.

"Central banks have been the primary focus of investors," Merz added. "The impact ... can’t be emphasized enough."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 1.33% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 1.03%.

Emerging market stocks lost 2.24%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 2.38% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.40%.

U.S. Treasury yields were pressured higher by the stronger-than-expected retail sales print combined with an unexpected rise in UK inflation.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 11/32 in price to yield 4.1076%, from 4.066% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 10/32 in price to yield 4.3214%, from 4.305% late on Tuesday.

The dollar advanced against a basket of world currencies as global monetary policymakers argued against rate cuts, and soft economic data from China supported the safe haven currency.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.18%, with the euro EUR= down 0.23% to $1.0849.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.85% versus the greenback at 148.49 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2652, up 0.13% on the day.

Crude prices softened due to demand worries on the heels of China's shakier-than-expected GDP report.

U.S. crude oil CLcv1 fell 0.88% to $71.76 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $77.22, down 1.37% on the day.

Gold prices fell for the second straight session in opposition to the dollar's advance, as hawkish remarks from Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday dimmed chances of a March rate cut.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.9% to $2,009.60 an ounce.

