GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump stimulus threat puts holiday-thinned markets on edge

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Stock futures wobbled and commodities fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threw a last-minute spanner into pandemic relief plans, although Asian equities rose as traders looked through fears about an infectious new coronavirus strain.

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said a stimulus bill, agreed after months of wrangling in Congress, was "a disgrace" and that he wanted to increase "ridiculously low" $600 checks for individuals to $2,000.

The possibility of a delay to such long-awaited and hard-fought spending plans sent S&P 500 futures ESc1 down as far as 1% below the index's Tuesday close, though they recovered to sit about 0.3% below the close.

FTSE futures FFIc1 fell 0.2% and EuroSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 fell 0.1%, while oil futures dropped 1.5% to re-test lows from Monday when coronavirus worries drove a sharp selloff.

Treasuries also caught a bid, with ten-year U.S. Treasury futures TYc1 up two ticks in the Asia session and the yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds US10YT=RR down one basis point.

"Personally we think the President will sign the bill at the last possible moment," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance, in a note emailed after Trump's message.

"But the true reality star will wait until the end," he said. "Bond markets close 2 p.m. Thursday while stocks close at 1 p.m. - it may go down to the last moment."

Some traders said Trump's push for higher stimulus could lead to a spending increase.

The bill could be amended if congressional leadership wants to do so, and if they don't, Trump's choices are to sign the bill into law, veto it, or do nothing and let it become law.

The stimulus funds are needed as the U.S. recovery stalls and hospitals struggle to cope with a nationwide spike in infections at the same time as an even more contagious variant of the coronavirus spreads quickly in England.

The U.S. dollar clung to Tuesday's gains in thin trade, though signs that a small virus outbreak in Sydney could be contained gave the Australian dollar AUD=D3 a small boost. AUD/

Asia's stock markets posted broad, if patchy, gains as investors focused on domestic economic strengths.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS snapped three days of declines with a 0.6% rise, led by jump in electric vehicle stocks in South Korea and China after LG Electronics announced a production deal.

Tech and healthcare stocks pushed Japan's Nikkei .N225 0.3% higher and Australian shares rose 0.7%, though volumes were pretty light. .T.AX

With a handful of trading days left in 2020, investors are still on edge over whether Britain and the European Union can agree on a post-Brexit trade deal and over what if any consequences the new virus strain will have for vaccinations.

ITV's political editor said in a late-night tweet that separate sources had raised the possibility of Britain and the European Union striking a trade deal on Wednesday.

Sterling GBP= climbed above $1.3400 in Asia and was last at $1.3406 and 90.88 pence bought a euro EURGBP=. The dollar index =USD was flat at 90.465.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped 1.5% to $49.34 a barrel and U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 1.5% to $46.33. O/R

Gold XAU= nursed losses following the dollar's Tuesday gains and was mostly steady at $1,864 an ounce. GOL/

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Additional reporting by Megan Davies John McCrank in New York; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6318 4876;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.