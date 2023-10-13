GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasuries, gold prices rise, stocks fall on Mideast fears

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries and gold prices rose while global stock indexes fell on Friday on safe-haven buying driven by the escalating Middle East conflict as Israel urged civilians to leave the northern Gaza Strip.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was lower despite upbeat results from big U.S. banks on Friday, which marked the unofficial start of the third-quarter reporting period for S&P 500 companies.

Shares of JPMorgan JPM.N were up 3.8% after it reported a 35% profit increase from the year-ago quarter.

"It's going to be a risk-off day ... as investors basically buy safety assets," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last down 8.8 basis points at 4.623%.

Spot gold XAU= added 2.8% to $1,921.59 an ounce.

In stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.19 points, or 0.15%, to 33,682.33; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.73 points, or 0.29%, at 4,336.88; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 119.45 points, or 0.88%, to 13,454.77.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.97% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.67%.

In currencies, the dollar edged higher, extending gains from the previous session when hot U.S. consumer prices data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six of its major peers, ticked up 0.2% to 106.7. The index, which jumped 0.8% on Thursday, its biggest one-day rise since March 15, is on pace to finish the week higher.

Oil prices jumped after the U.S. tightened its sanctions program against Russian crude exports.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently rose 4.19% to $86.38 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $89.48, up 4.05% on the day.

Data earlier on Friday showed China's consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank more slowly, indicating deflationary pressures persist, while exports and imports continued to contract at a slower pace.

(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York, and Ankur Banerjee and Naomi Rovnick; Editing by Susan Fenton, Kim Coghill, Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

