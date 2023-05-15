GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech lifts Nasdaq, Treasury yields gain as debt ceiling debate plods on

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks struggled for gains with tech shares putting the Nasdaq out front on Monday, and benchmark Treasury yields rose amid wavering optimism over a debt ceiling deal from Washington.

But surging semiconductor shares .SOX gave the tech-heavy Nasdaq a comfortable lead.

Market participants had little to focus on, outside of partisan wrangling on Capitol Hill as President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans square off over a debt limit deal.

"It feels like there's some optimism regarding talks on the debt ceiling," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Part of that may be political gamesmanship, but it's helping the market a little bit today."

"You have a split government and those tend to be more 'stand-off' negotiations," Sroka added. "It's getting hyped up a little more than usual."

European stocks ended the session higher as investors eyed ongoing U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and Turkey's impending election runoff.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.53%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.81%.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose due to lingering worries over slow-cooling inflation even after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he would vote to hold interest rates steady if the Fed's monetary policy meeting were held today.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 35/32 in price to yield 3.8401%, from 3.777% late on Friday.

The greenback backed down against a basket of world currencies after touching a five-week high, consolidating gains amid debt limit wrangling and weaker-than-expected Empire State factory data.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.24% versus the greenback at 136.07 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2526, up 0.55% on the day.

Oil prices rose as concerns over tightening supplies were exacerbated by wildfires in Alberta, Canada, but gains were limited by worries of weakening demand.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 1.53% to settle at $71.11 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $75.23 per barrel, up 1.43% on the day.

Gold edged higher in opposition to the weakening dollar as the debt ceiling standoff wore on, and investors clung to hopes of interest rate cuts by year-end, despite comments from Fed officials.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Cynthia Osterman)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.