US Markets
AAPL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Surging bond yields lead global equities to tumble

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday led a gauge of global equity markets to tumble as investors sold the high-flying tech stocks that fueled Wall Street's rally to record highs and took precautions against the threat of inflation.

 (Adds close of U.S. markets)
    * Ten-year Treasury yield briefly spikes to 1.6%
    * Wall Street tumbles as inflation fears nag
    * Nasdaq in biggest one-day decline in four months
    * Copper nears decade peak, oil prices settle up
    * Reuters Live Markets blog: [LIVE/] 
    * Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
    * Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

    By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A jump in benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields on Thursday led a gauge of global equity markets
to tumble as investors sold the high-flying tech stocks that
fueled Wall Street's rally to record highs and took precautions
against the threat of inflation.
    Fears of rising consumer prices from ongoing central bank
stimulus and its impact on global growth helped drive copper
prices to their highest in almost a decade as investors
scrambled to buy metals to guard against inflation. 
    Gold prices fell more than 2% as the surge in Treasury
yields and strong U.S. economic data dented demand for the
traditional inflation hedge. Higher bond yields have increased
the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
    The 10-year Treasury <US10YT=RR> note briefly spiked to
yield 1.614% and later traded well above the estimated 1.48%
dividend yield of companies in the S&P 500, taking some of the
shine off of investing in more risky equities.
    "Rates matter," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase
Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. 
    "There's no capital risk with a 10-year," he said. "You'll
get your principle back and all of a sudden it's competitive
with stocks."
    U.S. stocks tumbled, forcing a decline in European equities
that had rallied earlier on a bigger rise than expected in euro
zone economic sentiment data for February. [nL8N2KV46A]
    Investors are taking profits in the high-flying tech sector
and moving into more conservative bonds with their rising
yields, said Jeffrey Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone
Wealth in Huntersville, North Carolina.
    "The market is starting to get a bit frothy," Carbone said.
"The higher the yield on bonds, the more we see this push to
move out of stocks."
    Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, Amazon.com Inc
<AMZN.O>, NVIDIA Corp <NVDA.O> and Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> were
the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
    MSCI's all-country world index <.MIWD00000PUS> fell 1.42% to
665.81, also pulled down by the big U.S. tech names that make up
a large component of the global stock benchmark.
    Equity declines were less pronounced in Europe, with the
broad pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> closing down
0.29% to 1,585.48. 
    On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell
1.76%, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 2.45% and the Nasdaq Composite
<.IXIC> dropped 3.52%, the biggest single-day decline in almost
four months for the tech-heavy index.
    "There are two clear stories now," said CMC Markets senior
analyst Michael Hewson. "You have the concerns about rising
yields, and they are continuing to move higher today, and then
you have got an economic recovery story, which is helping lift
the more moderately valued parts of the market."
    Bond traders pushed up a closely watched part of the
Treasury yield curve that measures the difference between yields
on two- and 10-year notes <US2US10=RR>. The gap, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations, widened as much as 132 basis
points, the most since late 2016.
    Euro zone bond yields also spiked despite the European
Central Bank saying it was closely watching their rise.
    German 10-year yields <DE10YT=RR> are poised for their
biggest monthly gain since January 2013. The region's benchmark
rose to -0.214%, a high last seen in March when markets crashed.
    The 10-year Treasury <US10YT=RR> note was up 14 basis points
to yield 1.5286% in late afternoon trade.
    The dollar index fell to a seven-week low while the
Australian and Canadian dollars both hit three-year high as
global growth optimism lifted commodity prices worldwide. 
    The dollar later rebounded in the latest example of how
currency markets have recently taken cues from bonds moving on
changing outlooks for economic growth and inflation.
    The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.248%, with the euro <EUR=>
down 0.02% to $1.2162. The Japanese yen <JPY=> weakened 0.35%
versus the greenback at 106.24 per dollar.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
climbed 1.6% to $9,457 a tonne, about 6% below its record high
of $10,190 a tonne hit in February 2011.
    Oil prices held near 13-month highs, with profit-taking
limited by the Federal Reserve's assurance that U.S. interest
rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last
week due to the winter storm in Texas. 
    Brent crude futures <LCOc1> settled up 31 cents at $63.53 a 
barrel. U.S. crude futures <CLc1> fell 16 cents to settle at
$66.88 a barrel. 
    U.S. gold futures <GCv1> settled down 1.3% to $1,775.40 an
ounce. Spot gold <XAU=> touched a one week low of $1,765.06.
   
    

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Emerging markets     http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV
Global asset performance     http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
Up and away: global bond yields on the rise    https://tmsnrt.rs/3kesTqW
Commodity currencies on the charge    https://tmsnrt.rs/2P5O5nr
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Stephen
Culp in New York, Marc Jones in London and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru, editing by Hugh Lawson, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia
Osterman)
 ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters
Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: GLOBAL MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 8, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL TSLA AMZN NVDA MSFT SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters