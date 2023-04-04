GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields ease; data suggests U.S. economy cooling

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - World stock indexes declined on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down and Treasury yields easing after data suggesting a cooling in the U.S. labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department report showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years.

In addition, a separate report showed new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell for a second straight month in February amid ebbing demand for civilian aircraft.

The S&P 500 was pressured the most by the economically sensitive industrial sector .SPLRCI, which was last down 2%. Materials .SPLRCM were also lower.

The yield on two-year US2YT=RR Treasuries, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 12.2 basis points to 3.858%, while the benchmark 10-year note's yield US10YT=RR slid 4.5 basis points to 3.387%.

Crude oil prices also eased after Monday's sharp rally tied to Sunday's announcement of an output target cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently fell 0.27% to $80.20 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $84.56, down 0.44% on the day.

The spike in oil prices has added to concerns about higher costs for businesses and consumers, but some investors think U.S. data signaling some cooling in the economy could possibly allow the Federal Reserve to loosen monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 173.34 points, or 0.52%, to 33,427.81; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 16.95 points, or 0.41%, to 4,107.56; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 42.95 points, or 0.35%, to 12,146.50.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.02% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.11%.

Shares of Glencore GLEN.L, whose bid for Teck Resources TECKb.TO was rebuffed by the Canadian copper miner the day before, rose.

The Fed and other central banks have been raising interest rates to bring down inflation, and investors have been trying to gauge how much longer the tightening cycle will continue.

"Cooling down of the labor market is one of the things necessary to combat inflation," said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management in New York.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was last down 0.5%, while the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.6% at $1.0963.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 came under pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged after 10 straight increases. It was last down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar at $0.6737.

Spot gold XAU= added 1.9% to $2,021.19 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Jason Neely, Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis)

