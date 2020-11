GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble after Mnuchin pulls plug on U.S. stimulus

By Chibuike Oguh

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Global stocks came under pressure on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to pandemic relief for struggling businesses, sparking a rare clash between the central bank and Treasury and weighing on sentiment.

Asian shares staged a mixed open and futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 fell 0.66%, erasing the firmer lead from a strong Wall Street session overnight.

U.S. markets had previously rallied after Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to revive talks to craft a new fiscal relief package.

However, that sentiment faded after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin later asked the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked under the March pandemic relief act for emergency lending to businesses, nonprofits and local governments.

That would mark an end on Dec. 31 to most of the crisis-response programs the Fed deemed vital to keeping the economy stable.

"The White House wants to pull the unused portions back so Congress can spend the money elsewhere, while the Fed is pushing back," said Stephen Innes, Global chief market strategist at axi. "Indeed, this does not help the push-pull tug of war around short-term versus long-term markets narrative at a time when it important that all levels of government, including the Fed, at least put up the pretense of a unified front."

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO rose 0.44% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSI, HSIc1 rose 0.22%. Japan's Nikkei .N225 opened 0.6% lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.11%.

Investor sentiment was also tinged by data that showed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the U.S. jumped by nearly 50% in the last two weeks, threatening the recovery of the world's largest economy as cities and states began to impose lockdowns.

"A meaningful stimulus package will aid small companies, the underlying economy, as well as the unemployed and people most at need," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital in New York. "And there might be less of an inclination for cities to shut down."

Nearly 79,000 people were being treated for COVID-19 infections in U.S. hospitals on Thursday, a Reuters tally showed, the most at any time during the pandemic. The surge in cases has weighed on investors as the United States recorded 161,607 new daily cases on a seven-day rolling average as of Wednesday.

All three major stock indexes, however, got a healthy boost after Schumer said he had agreed with McConnell to allow their staff to begin meetings for "a real good COVID relief bill."

A senior Democratic aide told Reuters there had been a mid-afternoon meeting on Thursday among congressional aides that discussed coronavirus relief and efforts to pass a $1.4 trillion bill to keep government agencies operating beyond Dec. 11 when current funding expires.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, energy .SPNY and tech shares .SPLRCT gained the most, while utilities .SPLRCU and healthcare .SPXHC were the only losers in percentage terms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.39% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.87%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on the news of Mnuchin's letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which came out after Wall Street closed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was last at 0.842%. U.S. stock futures EScv1 also fell 0.84% when trading resumed.

Oil prices reversed losses and edged higher in after-market trade, after Brent LCOc1 settled down 0.3% at $44.20 per barrel with U.S. crude CLc1 0.2% lower at $41.70.

