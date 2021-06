GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar down as U.S. jobs data soothe rate hike fears

By Lawrence White

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Stocks, oil and gold rallied while the dollar fell on Friday, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns that a fast recovery in the world's biggest economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to shut off the stimulus taps sooner.

The hotly anticipated U.S. non-farm payrolls data released at 1230 GMT showed 559,000 jobs created in May, a sharp increase in hiring from April but below the 650,000 expected from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.15% by 1347 GMT, trading just below its record high touched earlier this week, and U.S. stock futures extended gains with S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 up 0.58%.

A stronger-than-expected reading would have heightened worries that the robust economic recovery could push the Fed to contemplate paring back its bond buying and raising interest rates.

"It's still a strong number. The way I see it is it's lacking a certain wow factor that the market was expecting, and that can help keep rates a bit lower here and the curve a bit steeper," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Market whispers had been for a higher number, he added, that would somewhat counterintuitively have driven stocks down on fears the Fed would tighten policy earlier than expected.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.47% after the data release, down from a multi-week high hit earlier on Friday.

The greenback had rallied on Thursday, notching up its biggest daily gain in a month, after weekly U.S. jobless claims fell below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic started more than a year ago and private payrolls increased by significantly more than expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR held at 1.625%, while euro zone bond yields edged lower with investors looking for cues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying tapering discussions.

President Joe Biden will meet with the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending later on Friday, as they try to hash out a deal that can satisfy both camps.

Airlines stocks meanwhile suffered, with British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, Wizz Air WIZZ.L and easyJet EZJ.L slipping between 1% and 2% after Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England.

TAPER TALK

While Fed officials have consistently said they expect current inflationary pressures to be transitory and for ultra-easy monetary policy to stay in place for some time, they are also increasingly touting the need to at least start talking about a tapering of stimulus.

Investors have been carefully parsing the economic data to gauge whether inflation could prove sticky enough to force the Fed's hand on tapering.

Last month, much-lower-than-expected non-farm payrolls numbers knocked back those expectations, weakening Treasury yields and the dollar, and the pattern repeated on Friday.

Gold XAU= rose 1% after a 2% tumble on Thursday, its biggest since February, trading at around $1,892 per ounce by 1356 GMT.

Oil hit $72 a barrel, trading close to a two-year high as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollouts around the globe.

Brent LCOc1 futures rose 71 cents to $72.00 a barrel, after reaching the highest since May 2019 in Thursday's session. U.S. WTI CLc1 added 77 cents to $69.59 a barrel, the strongest since October 2018.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Stock market loves the U.S. jobs picturehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3z4dXCI

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Kevin Buckland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Evans)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.