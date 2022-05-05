GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble on inflation fears, Treasury yields jump

By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose and a gauge of global equity markets slumped on Thursday, erasing much of the prior day's relief rally, as investors worry central banks around the world need to aggressively tackle high inflation as growth slows.

A sharp decline on Wall Street snuffed a rally in European stocks as fears of a recession, as the Bank of England suggested after it hiked rates, squashed enthusiasm from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday. He said policymakers were not considering 75 basis-point moves in the future.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 16.9 basis points to 3.084%, while inflation-hedge gold bounced higher after Powell also emphasized risks to the economy from soaring inflation.

"It's a very messy environment for investors right now," said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. "There's an overall negative sentiment in the market."

Markets will remain volatile until there is a clear picture on Fed rate policy and its trajectory later this year, he said.

Investors are "worried that when we get to the back half of this year, the Fed is going to be so aggressive with raising interest rates that they're going to take the economy into a recession."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 2.31% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.82%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.63%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.09% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.32%.

Britain's pound and government bond yields fell sharply after the BoE raised rates to their highest since 2009 and warned the UK economy was at risk of recession.

Sterling GBP= was last at $1.2352, down 2.13% on the day, while the euro EUR= was down 1.01% to $1.0514 after dire German industrial orders data.

"The German economy is programmed for a downturn," said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank.

"The war in Ukraine, the supply chain problems and high rates of inflation are spoiling companies' appetite for investment," he said, adding that a recession was becoming increasingly likely.

The dollar index =USD rose 1.131%, rebounding after falling sharply on Wednesday following the Fed's rate hike. It is up more than 7% so far this year. /FRX

China's battered shares recovered some ground, gaining 0.7% .SSEC as mainland markets resumed trade after a three-day holiday.

Investors also cheered a pledge by China's central bank for more monetary policy support to help businesses badly hit by the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Oil prices rose as a stronger dollar offset supply concerns after the European Union's plans for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months. Traders noted OPEC+ again rebuffed consumer calls for a faster pace of output rises.

U.S. crude CLc1 was last up 0.89% to $108.77 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $111.48, up 1.22% on the day.

