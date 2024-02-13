GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, dollar jumps after hot U.S. inflation data

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - European stocks and S&P 500 futures slid on Tuesday, extending their losses, after data showed U.S. inflation slowed less than expected in January.

The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the data as investors sharply reined in bets on how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 EScv1 were last down 1.12%, extending a fall of 0.35% before the data, while Nasdaq futures NQcv1 were 1.64% lower.

U.S. stocks have been trading at record highs, boosted by the big technology companies and expectations the Fed will soon cut rates.

The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 index .STOXX was last down 0.92%, having traded 0.47% lower before the data. Germany's Dax .GDAXI fell 0.91%, while Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was off by 0.44%.

The inflation rate has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, causing the Fed to call time on interest rate hikes and start thinking about cuts.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR soared and was last up 12 basis points at 4.291%, from 4.154% before the data.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose sharply and was last up 0.41% at 104.57, while the euro EUR=EBS was down 0.39% at $1.073.

They saw a 40% chance of the first cut coming by May, compared to 71% previously, according to money market pricing.

Around 145 basis points of cuts were priced in at the start of February, but strong economic data has caused investors to dial down their expectations.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Investors reduce bets on central bank rate cuts https://reut.rs/3SX45GU

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Evans)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.