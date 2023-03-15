GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble as banking turmoil sends investors to safety

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slid on Thursday and investors turned to the safety of gold, bonds and dollars as Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

Credit Suisse's announcement that it will take up an option to borrow as much as 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from Switzerland's central bank soothed some of the gravest concerns and provided a floor to bank shares and a boost to Europe futures.

"The word contagion is knocking about...we're getting fear across the whole board here."

Commodities also nursed big falls. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were struggling to lift from 15-month lows and hovered around $74.16 a barrel. Copper slid 2.5% in Shanghai SCFc1 after a 4% drop in London overnight. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

"The concrete response from Swiss authorities may help to shore up sentiments in the interim," said OCBC Bank currency strategist Christopher Wong. "But it remains to be seen if they are sufficient to shore up confidence."

Expectations for a 50 basis rate hike in Europe have also evaporated as markets radically rethink the global interest rate outlook in light of the banking jitters.

Money market pricing implies a less than a 20% chance of a 50 bp hike from the ECB, down from 90% a day earlier.

Bonds have rallied hard, driving two-year U.S. Treasury yields US2YT=RR to their lowest since September at 3.72% at one point overnight. They last yielded 3.97%. Benchmark 10-year yields fell overnight and held at 3.492% in Asia. US/

The euro last stood at $1.0589 and the franc at 0.9309 to the dollar. The flight to safety lent support to the yen JPY=EBS and it rose 0.5% to 132.83 per dollar.

($1 = 0.9310 Swiss francs)

