GLOBAL MARKETS -Stocks stay near record highs; focus turns to central banks, earnings

World stocks traded just below record highs on Monday, pausing ahead of this week's central bank meetings, economic data and earnings, while oil prices rose to their highest in over a week after blockades began shutting down two Libyan oilfields.
