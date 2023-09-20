GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stalled as oil surge sets stage for longer US rate peak

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Stocks struggled for headway on Wednesday while U.S. yields stood at or near decade highs along the curve as surging oil prices stoked inflation and set the scene for the Federal Reserve to project interest rates staying higher for longer.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 1% in the Asia session and are off 10-month highs. But at $93.52 a barrel, prices remain up 30% in three months as Saudi Arabia and Russia reduce output.

Higher energy costs led to a bigger-than-expected spike in Canadian inflation, lifting the loonie CAD=D3 on Wednesday and triggering selling in bond markets around the world. US/

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR had hit their highest since 2007 at 4.371% overnight and were last at 4.36%.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were within a whisker of a similar milestone at 5.09%.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 dipped 0.1%. FTSE futures FFIc1 were down 0.3% and European futures STXEc1 were flat.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.7% with Hong Kong .HSI stocks the biggest drag as China left lending rates on hold. .HK

All eyes are now on the Fed, with interest rate futures pricing implying almost no chance of a hike at 1800 GMT, leaving the focus to fall on the economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

"The previous dot plot saw many participants expecting a cut in 2024. There is no reason for those dots to significantly move," said Sam Rines, managing director at research firm CORBŪ in Texas.

"The 'risk management' aspect of the Powell presser is likely to be: positive in regard to downward adjustments to the policy rate as or if inflation wanes, (but) negative with respect to threats of future tightening."

The Fed meeting leads a week jammed with central bank meetings, with policy announcements in Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Britain and Japan all due later in the week.

BRACED FOR HAWKISHNESS

Foreign exchange markets have largely been in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed meeting, though the yen has continued to face pressure that early on Wednesday prompted a riposte from Japan's top financial diplomat. FRX/

Masato Kanda told reporters that Japanese authorities were always in close communication with U.S. counterparts and that he wouldn't rule out any options if "excessive moves persist."

The yen is down 11% on the dollar this year as expectations firm for U.S. rates to stay high and Japanese rates to stay low. The yen JPY=EBS hit a 10-month trough of 147.95 to the dollar late last week and it traded at 147.85 on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds JP10YTN=JBTC remain are at 0.72%, but have been creeping towards the Bank of Japan's adjusted tolerance for yields 1% either side of zero.

The euro EUR=EBS held steady at $1.0684. Commodity exporters' currencies were firm, with the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 holding modest recent gains at $0.5940 after strong dairy price gains at an overnight auction. NZD/

The Aussie AUD=D3 held at $0.6454 and analysts said markets might be more sensitive to a dovish surprise from U.S. policymakers.

"We think that the market may already be semi-braced for a hawkish pause," said DBS strategist Eugene Low in Singapore.

"Short of the Fed delivering beyond what is reasonably expected - that is, hiking rates or removing two cuts per year - we think upside to two-year and three-year dollar rates may be limited."

Rising yields have kept a lid on gold prices, with spot gold XAU= last trading at $1,929 an ounce. GOL/

Wheat prices, which had been driven down by huge shipments from Russia, steadied on expectations of dry weather cutting output in Australia and Argentina. GRA/

