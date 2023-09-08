GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stagger as 'dollar juggernaut' on a roll

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets dipped on Friday, with tech shares tumbling on deepening Sino-U.S. tensions, while the dollar was set to seal its longest winning streak in nine years as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to stay higher for longer.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.2% and is down 1.4% for the week. Hong Kong markets were closed for the morning due to storms lashing the city. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 1.37%.

European stocks looked set for a higher open, with futures for Eurostoxx 50 STXEc1 up 0.21%, and those for the German DAX FDXc1 up 0.18% and FTSE FFIc1 down 0.07%.

All eyes will be on European Apple AAPL.O suppliers after about $200 billion was wiped from the company's market capitalisation in two days on reports of China curbing iPhone use by state employees and on Friday protectionism fears were weighing on shares of suppliers in Asia.

Shares in Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, a big Apple supplier, eased 0.37%. Shares in South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS, whose chips some users have found in China's Huawei Technologies' new phone, fell 4%. Tokyo Electron 8035.T shares dropped about 4%. .KS.T

"China’s partial ban on Apple products put trade wars and U.S.-China decoupling back on the agenda," said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda. "The ban is narrow in scope... however, it illustrated the two-way costs and risks of de-coupling."

U.S. suppliers' shares had fallen overnight and helped drag the S&P 500 .SPX 0.3% lower and the Nasdaq .IXIC down by 0.9%. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were little change in Asia on Friday.

The selling also came while tech stocks have been under extra pressure from U.S. yields that have been rising on bets that U.S. interest rates are likely to linger at 20-year highs.

That in turn has unleashed the dollar, which is up for an eighth straight week against a basket of currencies =USD, a rally that has carried the U.S. currency index more than 5% higher.

Dollar gains have pushed the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS to a 16-year low and have prompted a step up in rhetoric from Japanese policymakers growing uncomfortable with the yen's slide.

"Given challenges facing China, and more signs of a re-tightening of the U.S. jobs market, it is not surprising that the dollar is finding support, allowing the 'dollar juggernaut' to continue its rampaging run," analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note.

The euro EUR=EBS is down 0.5% this week and traded steady at $1.0715 in Asia with investors reckoning a hold is more likely than a hike from the European Central Bank next week. 0#ECBWATCH

The yen JPY=EBS has found new 10-month lows and, at 147.19 per dollar is heading towards the vicinity of 150, where traders see high risks of authorities stepping in with support.

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday that authorities won't rule out any option to clamp down on "speculative" moves, while chief cabinet secretary Hirokazy Matsuno said the government was watching with "urgency".

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 is down more than 1% on the week and traded at $0.6384 on Friday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR are up over 5 basis points to 4.22% this week. Two-year yields US2YT=RR are up 6 bps to 4.93%.

Brent crude LCOc1 prices are up this week, but gains on recently robust U.S. data have been tempered by softening indicators of demand in Europe and China. Brent futures were last steady at $89.33 a barrel, down 0.66% on the day, but up nearly 1% for the week.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam

